Solutions/Computing Infrastructure Architect

As a Solutions Architect, you will be responsible for ensuring that our infrastructure is stable and reliable. You’ll also be tasked with helping to build and maintain new applications. You should have at least 5 years’ experience in the IT industry working as an architect or system administrator on large-scale projects such as Web-based applications, databases and/or enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.
Requirements
- Computing Infrastructure Architecting and Deployment
- Computing Infrastructure maintenance and Support
- Dell Servers
- HP Servers
- HP Storage
- Dell Storage
- AWS Architecting and experience
- Working knowledge of cybersecurity
- Working knowledge of networking
- Provide technical leadership on infrastructure and applications adoption
- Produce technical documents such as Technical Specifications, Design Documents, Support Documents
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, or related field required
- Experience with Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems preferred
- 5 years of experience in designing, developing and maintaining software solutions on various platforms including Windows and Linux operating systems
- Experience with Microsoft Server products such as IIS/ASP, SQL Server, Exchange server and/or AD DS is preferred
Desired Skills:
- Linux operating systems
- ERP
- SQL Server