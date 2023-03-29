Solutions/Computing Infrastructure Architect

As a Solutions Architect, you will be responsible for ensuring that our infrastructure is stable and reliable. You’ll also be tasked with helping to build and maintain new applications. You should have at least 5 years’ experience in the IT industry working as an architect or system administrator on large-scale projects such as Web-based applications, databases and/or enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

Requirements

Computing Infrastructure Architecting and Deployment

Computing Infrastructure maintenance and Support

Dell Servers

HP Servers

HP Storage

Dell Storage

AWS Architecting and experience

Working knowledge of cybersecurity

Working knowledge of networking

Provide technical leadership on infrastructure and applications adoption

Produce technical documents such as Technical Specifications, Design Documents, Support Documents

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, or related field required

Experience with Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems preferred

5 years of experience in designing, developing and maintaining software solutions on various platforms including Windows and Linux operating systems

Experience with Microsoft Server products such as IIS/ASP, SQL Server, Exchange server and/or AD DS is preferred

Desired Skills:

Linux operating systems

ERP

SQL Server

