Systems Application Specialist I, IT Foods Planning Applications at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable Retail Group seeks to employ a Systems Application Specialist I, to partner with the IT Manager and the application teams to ensure the delivery of quality systems solutions that impact across multiple areas to satisfy business requirements in line with business strategy. The successful candidate must have a 3-year IT qualification, 8-10 years relevant experience, knowledge and exposure to Cloud landscape, Azure, AWS, and GCP and exposure to AWS and MS Azure tools.

DUTIES:

Provides input into ITS strategy and relevant systems strategy:

Collaborates with the IT manager and ensures input into the one-year operating plan and projects priority plan in line with ITS strategy and relevant business requirements

Provides input into systems related Risk Management Strategies and risk mitigation.

Support Systems Manager in the drafting of Technology Roadmaps.

Collaborate with Architects, Infrastructure, Systems Applications Specialists, System Analysts and Analyst Programmers across WW IT.

Ensures that solutions adhere to WW architectural, technical standards and principles.

Provides application teams with architectural and technical thought leadership.

Contribute and participate in the Application Portfolio Service (APS) process to ensure WW IT Application Lifecycle is practice consistently and maintained.

Delivers quality systems solutions that meet the business:

Provide input and guidance to the IT manager and the application teams to ensure identification and delivery of system solutions.

Solution design / design reviews to ensure E2E systems integrity.

Keeps up to date with best practice and the latest developments:

Proactively update ITS and the business where relevant.

Proactively identify and recommend opportunities for delivering new and improving existing solutions to meet the business requirements.

Identify Service Improvement initiatives, drive implementation and measure benefits.

Leads a diverse team of resources to effectively deliver solutions on time and budget:

Advisor, provide Mentorship and Coaching (for level 2 and level 3 support resources).

REQUIREMENTS:

3-year IT qualification.

8-10 years relevant experience.

Additional Criteria: Relevant deep application content knowledge. End to End understanding of WW IT landscape. Relevant technical and architectural knowledge including cloud integration. Knowledge and exposure to Blue Yonder Integrated Planning Applications Landscape will be advantageous. Knowledge and exposure to Cloud landscape, Azure, AWS, and GCP. Exposure to AWS and MS Azure tools. Project management skills. Relevant business knowledge.



Behavioural Competencies: Supports the development of business acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling. Factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape. Benchmarks the competition and other relevant comparison groups. Makes sound technical decisions based on understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints. Leverages research on technology-related concepts, trends, and best practices to provide guidance on IT roadmap. Accurately interprets the moods, feelings and reactions of others and adjusts own behaviour to build effective relationships within the organisation and with its business partners. Actively listens, interprets, and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding. Appropriately adapts the message, style, and tone of communication to accommodate a variety of audiences. Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences. Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change. Consciously models appropriate adaptions and encourages it in others. Supports the development of business acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling. Factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape. Benchmarks the competition and other relevant comparison groups. Makes sound technical decisions based on understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints. Leverages research on technology-related concepts, trends, and best practices to provide guidance on IT roadmap. Accurately interprets the moods, feelings and reactions of others and adjusts own behaviour to build effective relationships within the organisation and with its business partners. Actively listens, interprets, and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding. Appropriately adapts the message, style, and tone of communication to accommodate a variety of audiences. Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences. Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change. Consciously models appropriate adaptions and encourages it in others.



While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Systems

Application

Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position