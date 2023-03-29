Systems Engineer (Patching) – Gauteng

We are recruiting a Systems Engineer for a hybrid work opportunity.

You will be configuring and managing servers of mainly MS operating systems and related tasks in Azure

Qualification Required:

MCSE MCTIP

A+, N+

ITIL Foundation V3/4

SCCM Certification

Preferred Qualification:

Cloud technology certifications (preferably AZURE)

Technical IT Qualification

Experience Required:

3+ Years of MS OS experience

3+ SCCM Experience

3+ SCOM Experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

Maintain patching schedules and lists.

Manage all patch and software deployments using all the supported tooling

software technologies.

Monitoring of all deployment jobs (patching and software), investigating and remediating any issues that occur with the deployments.

Ensure patch compliance levels are adhered to and troubleshoot patch failures.

Limit the number of recurring/reopened calls to ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.

Managing remediation of calls within client-defined SLA.

Ensure that no calls are over 10 working Days. Ensure that all calls over 10 working days are escalated to ensure closure. All calls are to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.

Conduct Comparison checks to ensure software version compliance in environments.

Complete and distribute the Daily Check report across all supported environments.

Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in the supporting toolset.

Assist clients with deployments of supported software technologies and solutions.

Provide Monthly reports to the SDM per client on the status of the supported environments.

Ensure that all deadlines are met in accordance with the Deadlines set.

Adhere to both the Change Management Process and Incident Management Process.

Assist in troubleshooting all the supported tooling software technologies.

Conduct comparison checks to ensure operating system software version compliance in environments

Assist in planning new deployments of operating systems in a client’s environment by ensure the correct specifications and recommendations for the solution is provided

Audit a client environment to ensure that it continuously meets standards and best practices

Work environment:

Hybrid

Physical demands:

Normal physical demands can be expected of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting

Travel:

Own Vehicle

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

