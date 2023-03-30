AI gives commentary, predictions in US Masters digital experience

IBM and the Masters Tournament have introduced two innovative new features as part of the Masters app and Masters.com digital experience, including artificial intelligence (AI) generated spoken commentary.

Expanding on the MyGroup feature – which enables patrons of the Masters digital platforms to watch every shot, on every hole, from all their favorite players — the AI commentary will produce detailed golf narration for more than 20 000 video clips over the course of the tournament.

Experts from IBM iX, the experience design partner within IBM Consulting, worked with the Masters digital team to leverage multiple foundation models — including IBM Watson Text-to-Speech – to train the AI in the language of golf at the Masters, automating the process of adding spoken commentary to video clips.

Generative AI built on foundation models was applied to produce narration with varied sentence structure and vocabulary, avoiding redundant play-by-play iterations to make the clips informative and engaging.

Also new to the tournament this year, IBM will introduce hole-by-hole player predictions. To project a player’s score on each hole for the entire tournament, the IBM Consulting team leveraged AutoAI capabilities in IBM Watson Studio to train AI models using six years of Masters data — more than 120 000 golf shots.

After the completion of a given hole, the hole-by-hole projections are updated to reflect the most recent performance of the player.

The new solution expands on the predictive intelligence of the popular Players Insights and Masters Fantasy Projections feature, which turns data into insights around the most exciting holes to watch for every golfer, the low/high score for all golfers, and projected Masters Fantasy points for every round.

“For more than 20 years, IBM and the Masters have partnered together to create custom solutions that improve the user experience and capture the attention of millions of golf fans globally,” says Jonathan Adashek, senior vice-president of marketing and communications for IBM. “We’re applying the same hybrid cloud, AI technology and IBM Consulting services that we use with clients across industries to bring an elevated digital experience to one of the most iconic sporting events in the world.”

The 87th Masters Tournament will be played from 6 to 9 April at Augusta National Golf Club..