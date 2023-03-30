Application Developer

Looking for a talented Application Developer with a 3-year degree in Information Technology or Computer Science and 5 years of solid experience in system development. The ideal candidate will have proven knowledge and experience in configuring and developing on the O365 environment, specifically on SharePoint Online and the Power Platform.

As the Application Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality applications that meet the needs of clients. You will work closely with our team of developers, project managers, and stakeholders to ensure that all applications are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.

The successful candidate will have a solid understanding of application development methodologies and best practices, as well as experience with a variety of programming languages and technologies. You must have excellent problem-solving skills, strong attention to detail, and the ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

If you are a self-starter with a passion for software development and a proven track record of success, we want to hear from you. Our client offers a competitive salary and a dynamic and supportive working environment.

To apply, please submit your resume outlining your experience and qualifications in relation to the role. We look forward to hearing from you!

Desired Skills:

Application Development

Office365 Administration

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

About The Employer:

National development finance institution

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Performance Bonuses

