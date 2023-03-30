Application Developer Team Lead – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 30, 2023

Do you have a passion to write Software programs, that shall be used across mobile operating systems?
A permanent role is available for a Application Developer Team Lead, the candidate will be providing Leadership and mentoring of the development team.

Location:

  • Pretoria
  • Hybrid working model

Experience Required for the role:

  • Minimum 7 years’ professional software development experience
  • Solid experience in leading application web, GUI and mobile developers

Skills and Technologies Needed:

  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • HTML5 / mobile technologies
  • Silverlight
  • Workflow/Business Process
  • Microsoft.Net Frameworks
  • Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design.
  • Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API)
  • Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices.
  • Mobile applications development (iOS, Mono, Android)

Desired Skills:

  • Application Development
  • SQL Reporting
  • .Net Framework
  • Silverlight

