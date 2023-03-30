Do you have a passion to write Software programs, that shall be used across mobile operating systems?
A permanent role is available for a Application Developer Team Lead, the candidate will be providing Leadership and mentoring of the development team.
Location:
- Pretoria
- Hybrid working model
Experience Required for the role:
- Minimum 7 years’ professional software development experience
- Solid experience in leading application web, GUI and mobile developers
Skills and Technologies Needed:
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- HTML5 / mobile technologies
- Silverlight
- Workflow/Business Process
- Microsoft.Net Frameworks
- Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design.
- Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API)
- Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices.
- Mobile applications development (iOS, Mono, Android)
Desired Skills:
- Application Development
- SQL Reporting
- .Net Framework
- Silverlight