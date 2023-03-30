Business Analyst

The services of a Business Analyst is required. Somebody that will be able to support the business with regards to business and process improvement. Design, implementation and maintenance of business analysis processes and procedures in accordance with industry best practices.

We are looking for an energetic and enthusiastic individual that has worked in the financial and insurance industry. A person who has the capabilities to work alone and as a team.

A perm position has presented itself for a Business Analyst

Experience Required for The Position:

Minimum 5 – 6 years professional business analysis experience.

Minimum 2 years BA management experience.

Agile Scrum, Waterfall SDLC methodologies.

Experience in a financial services business.

Business acumen.

FTI Business Analysis.

Financial services and insurance industry experience is preferential.

Financial acumen, the ability to keep abreast with current technology, proven ability to think strategically and the ability to solve problems with ease should be among your skills.

Responsibilities Include:

Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement.

Delivering quality, comprehensive, and detailed business requirement specification documents and provides effective business solutions.

Support BAU issues, change and implementation.

Link between business, IT, and vendors.

Architect test plan specifications according to the standards, ensuring all test plans are documented, comprehensive, complete, and performing testing within allocated time.

Post implementation support to business.

Assist in the continuous development and improvement of the business analysis framework (effective process and standards).

Ability to perform process mapping and design.

Ability to perform integration analysis, data analysis and reporting analysis.

Strong working knowledge of business processes, data environment analysis and reporting analysis is essential.

Design, implementation and maintenance of business analysis processes and procedures in accordance with industry best practices.

Implementation and maintenance of processes to elicit requirements using appropriate business analysis skills and techniques.

Communication and collaborate with external and internal customers to analyse information needs and functional requirements.

Delivery the following as needed: Business Requirement documentation, Business requirement specifications, Screen and Interface designs, integration design, in accordance with the change control process.

Maintain appropriate knowledge on various business units.

Desired Skills:

Process Mapping

Business Analysis

Requirements gathering

Business case

