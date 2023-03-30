C# Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group – Gauteng Sandown

Mar 30, 2023

Requirements

  • A bachelor’s in computer science or related field.
  • 0-5 years’ experience as a programmer or IT professional.
  • Excellent knowledge of two or more programming languages (C#, C++, Java or other object-oriented languages).
  • Understanding of programming concepts that relate to code development, maintenance, and implementation.
  • Knowledge of systems integrations techniques, and integration architectures.
  • Interpersonal skills (communication, confidence, conceptual thinking etc.) along with the ability to work in a team.
  • An eye for detail and the ability to spot and fix errors in complex code.
  • Analytical and problem-solving abilities.
  • Ability to perform tasks independently.
  • Good presentation and report-writing skills.

Skills

  • Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.
  • Familiarity with the .NET framework and entity framework.
  • Writing reusable C# libraries
  • Knowledge of clean architecture.
  • Understanding principles concerning scalability
  • Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes
  • Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools Git and Github
  • Familiarity with CI/CD concepts
  • Knowledge in Recommended Technology:
  • C# or Java
  • Microsoft SQL and Postgres SQL
  • Azure Cloud
  • Azure DevOps (or other DevOps platforms)
  • SCA (code quality and security)
  • HTML, JS, CSS
  • SSIS
  • Logic Apps
  • Azure Data Factory
  • RPA (Power Automate and UIPath)

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • Azure
  • HTML
  • CSS

