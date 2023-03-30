C# Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group – Gauteng Sandown

Requirements
- A bachelor’s in computer science or related field.
- 0-5 years’ experience as a programmer or IT professional.
- Excellent knowledge of two or more programming languages (C#, C++, Java or other object-oriented languages).
- Understanding of programming concepts that relate to code development, maintenance, and implementation.
- Knowledge of systems integrations techniques, and integration architectures.
- Interpersonal skills (communication, confidence, conceptual thinking etc.) along with the ability to work in a team.
- An eye for detail and the ability to spot and fix errors in complex code.
- Analytical and problem-solving abilities.
- Ability to perform tasks independently.
- Good presentation and report-writing skills.
Skills
- Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.
- Familiarity with the .NET framework and entity framework.
- Writing reusable C# libraries
- Knowledge of clean architecture.
- Understanding principles concerning scalability
- Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes
- Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools Git and Github
- Familiarity with CI/CD concepts
- Knowledge in Recommended Technology:
- C# or Java
- Microsoft SQL and Postgres SQL
- Azure Cloud
- Azure DevOps (or other DevOps platforms)
- SCA (code quality and security)
- HTML, JS, CSS
- SSIS
- Logic Apps
- Azure Data Factory
- RPA (Power Automate and UIPath)
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- Azure
- HTML
- CSS