CNC Programmer

Our client who specializes in the automotive industry is seeking a CNC Programmer within the Port Elizabeth region.

Position requirements are as follows, but not limited to:

Programme CNC Milling machines and Wire cutter to manufacture components as specified by the Design office

Develop Prototypes, Verify tests/trials and Manufacture tools to required specifications.

Conduct Analysis – concept requirements (engineering/planning departments) & engineering changes

Extract 3D CAD and Programme PC Mastercam

Improves process of tool manufacture through continuous improvement (Process)

Implements design/concepts – tool jig design – analyse raw material requirements; generate drawings

Solves problems and suggests solutions to machining

Manage CNC Costs – Budget control and drive improvements

Position requirements:

Essential is a Tool, jig and Die maker trade, with an in-depth knowledge of CNC Machines

Essential is an in-depth understanding of Technical drawing software packages

Successful track record in automotive CNC and management of toolroom resources, activities and budgets

Desired Skills:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Programming

