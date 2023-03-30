CNC Programmer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Mar 30, 2023

Our client who specializes in the automotive industry is seeking a CNC Programmer within the Port Elizabeth region.

Position requirements are as follows, but not limited to:

  • Programme CNC Milling machines and Wire cutter to manufacture components as specified by the Design office
  • Develop Prototypes, Verify tests/trials and Manufacture tools to required specifications.
  • Conduct Analysis – concept requirements (engineering/planning departments) & engineering changes
  • Extract 3D CAD and Programme PC Mastercam
  • Improves process of tool manufacture through continuous improvement (Process)
  • Implements design/concepts – tool jig design – analyse raw material requirements; generate drawings
  • Solves problems and suggests solutions to machining
  • Manage CNC Costs – Budget control and drive improvements

Position requirements:

  • Essential is a Tool, jig and Die maker trade, with an in-depth knowledge of CNC Machines
  • Essential is an in-depth understanding of Technical drawing software packages
  • Successful track record in automotive CNC and management of toolroom resources, activities and budgets

Desired Skills:

  • Automotive
  • Manufacturing
  • Programming

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *