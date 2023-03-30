CNC Programmer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client who specializes in the automotive industry is seeking a CNC Programmer within the Port Elizabeth region.
Position requirements are as follows, but not limited to:
- Programme CNC Milling machines and Wire cutter to manufacture components as specified by the Design office
- Develop Prototypes, Verify tests/trials and Manufacture tools to required specifications.
- Conduct Analysis – concept requirements (engineering/planning departments) & engineering changes
- Extract 3D CAD and Programme PC Mastercam
- Improves process of tool manufacture through continuous improvement (Process)
- Implements design/concepts – tool jig design – analyse raw material requirements; generate drawings
- Solves problems and suggests solutions to machining
- Manage CNC Costs – Budget control and drive improvements
Position requirements:
- Essential is a Tool, jig and Die maker trade, with an in-depth knowledge of CNC Machines
- Essential is an in-depth understanding of Technical drawing software packages
- Successful track record in automotive CNC and management of toolroom resources, activities and budgets
Desired Skills:
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Programming