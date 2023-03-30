Configuration Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our Client is seeking a self-motivated Data and configuration Analyst to join the team. The successful candidate will work directly with the technical team in the Connected Products group and will serve as the technical reference to ensure the performance and availability of our online solutions.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs installation, configuration, and upgrades of the Connected Product solutions.

Monitors solution performance/availability; suggest alternative approaches when applicable.

Works with the Connected Product Development Team to troubleshoot issues reported by the customers/stakeholders; record the issues in the ticketing system.

Documents the implemented solution, bug fixes, etc. and create troubleshooting documents

Perform other work-related tasks as assigned.

Comply with all Company and HSE policies and procedures

REQUIREMENTS:

Attention to Detail – Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.

Customer Service – Works with clients and customers to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations.

Problem-Solving – Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.

Microsoft Excel Proficiency

Scripting knowledge in Python and/or Bash Shell

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Education: All academic degrees and coursework must be from accredited institutions

Undergraduate or Graduate Education: Degree in computer science, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management.

Experience must be IT related

Desired Skills:

configuration analyst

product development

it

python

bash shell

