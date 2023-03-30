Data Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group – Gauteng Sandown

Data Engineer Essentials:
- Define high level solution design options based on client requirements
- Creation of design standards and patterns reusable in a client’s solution
- Accurate breakdown and estimations of tasks for solution
- Ability to pick up and learn new technology quickly
- Experience in documenting and implementing complex and/ or multiple projects/ initiatives in line with business vision and strategy
- Working knowledge of or ability to quickly learn web content management systems, applications, and tools used by the organization
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software
- Strong analytical, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or Business Informatics (BSc. BCom.) or relevant certifications and experience
- Experience in software development or data engineering
- Experience defining solutions for user facing websites and systems
- Experience in data analysis
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills with the ability to present complex information in a clear and concise manner to a variety of audiences, including technical and non-technical individuals
- Ability to deliver high-quality work products across multiple engagements
- Demonstrated ability to apply structured thinking and analysis techniques to complex and ambiguous problems
- Exceptional attention to detail, organizational and planning skills
- Knowledge of reporting tools including but not limited to Power BI, Tableau, Qlik
- Knowledge of Scrum and Agile practices
- Experience with SQL
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Power BI
- Tableau
- Qlik
- Microsoft Office Suite