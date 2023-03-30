Data Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group – Gauteng Sandown

Mar 30, 2023

Data Engineer Essentials:

  • Define high level solution design options based on client requirements
  • Creation of design standards and patterns reusable in a client’s solution
  • Accurate breakdown and estimations of tasks for solution
  • Ability to pick up and learn new technology quickly
  • Experience in documenting and implementing complex and/ or multiple projects/ initiatives in line with business vision and strategy
  • Working knowledge of or ability to quickly learn web content management systems, applications, and tools used by the organization
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software
  • Strong analytical, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or Business Informatics (BSc. BCom.) or relevant certifications and experience
  • Experience in software development or data engineering
  • Experience defining solutions for user facing websites and systems
  • Experience in data analysis
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills with the ability to present complex information in a clear and concise manner to a variety of audiences, including technical and non-technical individuals
  • Ability to deliver high-quality work products across multiple engagements
  • Demonstrated ability to apply structured thinking and analysis techniques to complex and ambiguous problems
  • Exceptional attention to detail, organizational and planning skills
  • Knowledge of reporting tools including but not limited to Power BI, Tableau, Qlik
  • Knowledge of Scrum and Agile practices
  • Experience with SQL

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Power BI
  • Tableau
  • Qlik
  • Microsoft Office Suite

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *