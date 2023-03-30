DevOps Consultant

One of the largest growing Automotive industries in the world wants you!
We are seeking a DevOps Engineer who has at least 5 years of experience working with DevOps.
They are based in Gauteng and currently working on a Hybrid working model.
The suitable candidate should have experience in the following:
- AWS Cloud
- PAAS
- IAS
- Experience in architecting and developing solutions for scalable, distributed systems
- Security of AWS services, securing design of VPC architectures
- RESTful APIs
- Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
- Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / Azure advantageous)
- Code versioning (Git)
- Jenkins
- DevOps
Let’s get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- AWS CLoud
- Docker
- Kubernetes