DevOps Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 30, 2023

One of the largest growing Automotive industries in the world wants you!

We are seeking a DevOps Engineer who has at least 5 years of experience working with DevOps.

They are based in Gauteng and currently working on a Hybrid working model.

The suitable candidate should have experience in the following:

  • AWS Cloud
  • PAAS
  • IAS
  • Experience in architecting and developing solutions for scalable, distributed systems
  • Security of AWS services, securing design of VPC architectures
  • RESTful APIs
  • Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
  • Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / Azure advantageous)
  • Code versioning (Git)
  • Jenkins
  • DevOps

