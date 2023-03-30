DevOps Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of the largest growing Automotive industries in the world wants you!

We are seeking a DevOps Engineer who has at least 5 years of experience working with DevOps.

They are based in Gauteng and currently working on a Hybrid working model.

The suitable candidate should have experience in the following:

AWS Cloud

PAAS

IAS

Experience in architecting and developing solutions for scalable, distributed systems

Security of AWS services, securing design of VPC architectures

RESTful APIs

Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)

Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / Azure advantageous)

Code versioning (Git)

Jenkins

DevOps

Let’s get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

DevOps

AWS CLoud

Docker

Kubernetes

Learn more/Apply for this position