Diabetes care transformed by made-in-SA chatbot

South African diabetes technology company Guidepost has developed an innovative chatbot that is transforming the lives of thousands of South Africans with diabetes.

By connecting them to a personal diabetes nurse educator, Guidepost is bridging the gap in diabetes care and enabling individuals to manage their chronic disease significantly more effectively.

The chatbot has attracted accolades from global programs like WhatsApp-sponsored Chat for Impact and International Finance Corporation’s Global Innovation Showcase.

With one in nine adults affected, South Africa has the highest prevalence of diabetes in Africa, according to the International Diabetes Federation. In this country, it is the number one killer of women and the second highest cause of death. Those with uncontrolled diabetes have significantly higher rates of medical complications.

Guidepost’s new WhatsApp chatbot connects people with diabetes to their own personal educator free of charge for those whose medical aid offers this benefit. Currently medical aids offering this benefit include Discovery Health, Bankmed and over a dozen other schemes.

The initiative closes the gap in diabetes care for people living with diabetes. They can access an expert educator to help them manage their chronic disease through self-management education and support. The consultation is paid from prescribed minimum benefits, meaning the medical scheme foots the bill for qualifying patients.

Professor David Segal, chief medical officer of Guidepost, explains: “A diabetes educator is integral to the diabetes care team. To curb the devastating consequences, daily self-management is critical for those with diabetes. Yet many South Africans still struggle daily to cope with their illness.”

One of the Guidepost educators, Sister Nontsikelelo Nkomo, says: “I am very happy to be part of this wonderful program. The patients are keen to learn, they speak freely about their condition and they engage with me and ask me a lot of questions which I am happy to answer.”

Guidepost CEO Graham Rowe explains that diabetes nursing is a specialised skill that until now has not had adequate recognition. “This network means that nurses can develop themselves professionally while dedicating themselves to diabetes care. Having a benefit such as the Diabetes Educator Consultation made available can make the world of difference if the patient understands their type of diabetes and how to manage the risks, progression of disease and possible complications.

“The complexity of diabetes makes it difficult to manage, even with access to the best drugs, devices and advice. We have shown that with personalised coaching that uses a relationship approach to inspire the person with diabetes to improve their self-management in sustainable ways, their quality of life improves. Nurse by nurse and patient by patient: this is how we win the diabetes battle.”