Full Stack C# Developer (Senior) (2258) – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack C# Developer (Senior). This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
DVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Understanding of:
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
- Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.
- Agile Methodology and Tools
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Azure Kubernetes Services
- MS Azure
- Code architecture and patterns