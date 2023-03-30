Full Stack C# Developer (Senior) (2258)

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack C# Developer (Senior). This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

DVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Understanding of:

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.

Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication.

Agile Methodology and Tools

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

C#

Azure Kubernetes Services

MS Azure

Code architecture and patterns

