Full Stack Developer – Python at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Sunninghill

ENVIRONMENT:

A progressive Geographical Information Systems, Environmental Consulting and Disaster Management service provider is looking to add a Full Stack Developer – Python to their team, who is passionate about problem-solving technologies. You will be part of an exciting web application development team. The successful candidate must have 3+ years’ experience and competence in Python, JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS3, Linux-based OS environment, RDBMS back-end, Git version control, and UI / UX / design.

DUTIES:

Front-end or back-end development and understand server/client communication.

Keep yourself abreast with the latest trends.

You will be working on several projects at the same time, but each of these will be built on variations of the same stack.

You will be involved with Open-Source software development methodology.

REQUIREMENTS:

3+ years’ experience and competence in:

Python

JavaScript

HTML5 and CSS3

Linux-based OS environment

RDBMS back-end

Git version control

UI / UX / design To your advantage: Flask, Django PostgreSQL RDBMS with PostGIS Geographic Information Systems Docker QGIS and other geospatial software (C++, Qt, C, Java) Mobile (iOS, Android, cross-platform) REST architecture style



COMMENTS:

