Intermediate Test Analyst

Looking for a Test Analyst to be based in Randburg.

As an intermediate test analyst, you’ll be responsible for testing a range of products and platforms. You will ensure that the end-to-end experience is as seamless as possible across all devices. You should have at least two years’ experience working in a Test Automation environment, with some understanding of performance testing and test case management.

Requirements:

Support testing activities and creation of detailed UAT test plans(s)/test case(s), including researching test data needs through analysis of standards, implementation guides, and requirements/design documentation as well as collaboration with other domain experts; and integrating them with the project schedule

Create Test Cases based on the customer journey

Execute test cases, including logging test defects, and refining level of effort estimate as needed

Document compliance of Demand Requests (DR’s) to the business needs/requirements

Identify and execute Customer and User Testing required to support project scope and goals in accordance with Customer Journey

Collaborate with team members to support release planning, estimation, and delivery processes

Responsible for own project related deadlines

Test data identification and management

Assist in coordination of final business signoffs

Report on testing progress as prescribed by the relevant project

Analyse, interpret, and summarize test data and metrics, and communicate the results to project team, stakeholders, and management

Prepare testing estimates for proposed projects or enhancements

Recommend defect resolution approach based on RCA

Provide input to, or participate in, process improvement

Recognize problems and respond, systematically gather information, sort through complex issues, seek input from others, identify and report root cause of issues, make timely decisions, use consensus when possible, communicate decisions to others

Create reports as needed to support UAT efforts

Compile training material/document for L and D and Communication’s for changes

Qualifications

IT Qualification or Equivalent Degree

ISTQB Foundation or Test Analyst Advance Certification

5 Years testing experience

Lean Six Sigma will be an advantage

Video Entertainment experience will be advantage

5 years of experience in Business of which 2 years are in the testing environment

2 years in a customer experience role or similar

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

ISTQB

UAT

Learn more/Apply for this position