Java Developer (Senior) – (1287) – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer (Senior). This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

JAVA/Spring Boot.

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).

HTML5, CSS3.

CI/CD

SQL (Oracle, Postgres).

Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)

IntelliJ / WebStorm.

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).

Understanding ESB Integration Skill

Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.

Docker/AWS

Kubernetes/AWS

Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.

Some of your Role and Responsibilities:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.

Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

