JavaScript Developer

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Experience & Qualifications:

Tertiary Qualification in IT, Computer science or related field (beneficial)

Relevant Certifications

EXPERIENCE & TECHNOLOGY REQUIREMENTS

Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in a Software Development role

Highly proficient with the JavaScript language and its modern ES6+ syntax and features.

Highly proficient with [URL Removed] framework and its core principles such as components, reactivity, & virtual DOM.

Familiarity with the [URL Removed] eco-system, including Vue CLI, Pinia, Vue Router, and [URL Removed]

Highly proficient in Design and coding of modern, interactive, and functional User interfaces (Ul’s).

Experience with the Slim PHP framework, familiar with request/response framework.

Good understanding of HTMLS and CSS3, including Bootstrap and other CSS frameworks.

Building modular and reusable components and libraries.

Understanding of server-side rendering and its’ benefits and use cases.

Knowledge of functional programming and object-oriented programming paradigms.

Ability to write efficient, secure, well-documented, and clean JavaScript code.

Optimizing your application for performance.

Proficiency with modern development tools and Git.

Experience with both consuming and designing RESTful APl’s.

OTHER TECHNICAL SKILLS: (ADVANTAGEOUS – BUT NOT A MUST HAVE)

AWS/ EC2 and RDS (beneficial – NOT A MUST HAVE)

IIS & Apache Web Servers (beneficial – NOT A MUST HAVE)

SQL Server, MySQL, and MongoDB

Cordova, PhoneGap and Flutter – Mobile application development frameworks (IOS &Android) (beneficial)

AWS Lambda serverless services (beneficial – NOT A MUST HAVE)

Pusher real-time comms layer

Web socket communications

AWS Cl/CD processes would be (beneficial – NOT A MUST HAVE)

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

Vue

Vue.js

Nuxt.js

AWS

AWS Lambda

AWS EC2

AWS CI/CD

Apache Web Servers

IIS

Cordova

MongoDB

PhoneGap

Flutter

IOS

Android

Mobile application development

RESTFUL APIs

REST

UI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position