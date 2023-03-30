JavaScript Developer – Western Cape Somerset West

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Experience & Qualifications:
- Tertiary Qualification in IT, Computer science or related field (beneficial)
- Relevant Certifications
EXPERIENCE & TECHNOLOGY REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in a Software Development role
- Highly proficient with the JavaScript language and its modern ES6+ syntax and features.
- Highly proficient with [URL Removed] framework and its core principles such as components, reactivity, & virtual DOM.
- Familiarity with the [URL Removed] eco-system, including Vue CLI, Pinia, Vue Router, and [URL Removed]
- Highly proficient in Design and coding of modern, interactive, and functional User interfaces (Ul’s).
- Experience with the Slim PHP framework, familiar with request/response framework.
- Good understanding of HTMLS and CSS3, including Bootstrap and other CSS frameworks.
- Building modular and reusable components and libraries.
- Understanding of server-side rendering and its’ benefits and use cases.
- Knowledge of functional programming and object-oriented programming paradigms.
- Ability to write efficient, secure, well-documented, and clean JavaScript code.
- Optimizing your application for performance.
- Proficiency with modern development tools and Git.
- Experience with both consuming and designing RESTful APl’s.
OTHER TECHNICAL SKILLS: (ADVANTAGEOUS – BUT NOT A MUST HAVE)
- AWS/ EC2 and RDS (beneficial – NOT A MUST HAVE)
- IIS & Apache Web Servers (beneficial – NOT A MUST HAVE)
- SQL Server, MySQL, and MongoDB
- Cordova, PhoneGap and Flutter – Mobile application development frameworks (IOS &Android) (beneficial)
- AWS Lambda serverless services (beneficial – NOT A MUST HAVE)
- Pusher real-time comms layer
- Web socket communications
- AWS Cl/CD processes would be (beneficial – NOT A MUST HAVE)
