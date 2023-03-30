JavaScript Developer – Western Cape Somerset West

Mar 30, 2023

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Experience & Qualifications:

  • Tertiary Qualification in IT, Computer science or related field (beneficial)
  • Relevant Certifications

EXPERIENCE & TECHNOLOGY REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in a Software Development role
  • Highly proficient with the JavaScript language and its modern ES6+ syntax and features.
  • Highly proficient with [URL Removed] framework and its core principles such as components, reactivity, & virtual DOM.
  • Familiarity with the [URL Removed] eco-system, including Vue CLI, Pinia, Vue Router, and [URL Removed]
  • Highly proficient in Design and coding of modern, interactive, and functional User interfaces (Ul’s).
  • Experience with the Slim PHP framework, familiar with request/response framework.
  • Good understanding of HTMLS and CSS3, including Bootstrap and other CSS frameworks.
  • Building modular and reusable components and libraries.
  • Understanding of server-side rendering and its’ benefits and use cases.
  • Knowledge of functional programming and object-oriented programming paradigms.
  • Ability to write efficient, secure, well-documented, and clean JavaScript code.
  • Optimizing your application for performance.
  • Proficiency with modern development tools and Git.
  • Experience with both consuming and designing RESTful APl’s.

OTHER TECHNICAL SKILLS: (ADVANTAGEOUS – BUT NOT A MUST HAVE)

  • AWS/ EC2 and RDS (beneficial – NOT A MUST HAVE)
  • IIS & Apache Web Servers (beneficial – NOT A MUST HAVE)
  • SQL Server, MySQL, and MongoDB
  • Cordova, PhoneGap and Flutter – Mobile application development frameworks (IOS &Android) (beneficial)
  • AWS Lambda serverless services (beneficial – NOT A MUST HAVE)
  • Pusher real-time comms layer
  • Web socket communications
  • AWS Cl/CD processes would be (beneficial – NOT A MUST HAVE)

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Vue
  • Vue.js
  • Nuxt.js
  • AWS
  • AWS Lambda
  • AWS EC2
  • AWS CI/CD
  • Apache Web Servers
  • IIS
  • Cordova
  • MongoDB
  • PhoneGap
  • Flutter
  • IOS
  • Android
  • Mobile application development
  • RESTFUL APIs
  • REST
  • UI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

