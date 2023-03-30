.NET Developer

What are we looking for?

Matric, Relevant Tertiary Qualification preferred

5 years experience in Microsoft C# .NET

Solid experience in writing unit/integration tests using NUnit/xUnit

Solid experience in mutli-tenant environments and large scale data

Good skills in relational database queries

Good skills in Object Oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.)

Experience in working in an agile development environment

Experience in Git source control beneficial

Experience in modern Web technologies (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+) beneficial

Technologies we use:

.NET Core using C#

PostgreSQL RDBMS

Elastic Stack

RabbitMQ/Kafka

Azure DevOps Server

TeamCity CI Server

HTML5 – vanilla web components, CSS3+, JavaScript (ES6+)

Desired Skills:

C#.net

NET Development

.NET

