New CEO for Seacom

Alpheus Mangale has been appointed at group CEO of Seacom, effective 1 April 2023.

Mangale has more than 25 years’ experience across the enterprise, telecoms, financial services and technology markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

He will work alongside the company’s outgoing group CEO Oliver Fortuin for a three-month period to ensure a smooth leadership transition, at the end of which he will assume full responsibility for the business.

“I am delighted to join Seacom at this critical time in Africa’s digital transformation and the business’ own transformation,” Mangale says. “I look forward to continuing to drive the strategy that has set the company on becoming a pan-African converged telecommunications organisation. Much has been achieved in the past two years, and I am excited to be part of a truly African business as we expand our services and geographic footprint further.”

Mangale previously spent 16 years at Dimension Data Group (now NTT), where he held various senior leadership roles, including chief technology officer, chief operating officer and client experience director across Africa and the Middle East. He also held the roles of MD of Cisco Systems South Africa and chief enterprise officer for MTN Business in South Africa. His most recent role was group chief engineering officer for Standard Bank across all their markets.

“The board and I are delighted that Alpheus has agreed to join us and lead our strategy of African expansion,” says Pieter Uys, chairman of the Seacom Board. “We are confident, given Alpheus’s track record, knowledge and experience in this operating environment, that Alpheus is precisely the right person to lead the business at this juncture. The board and I look forward to working with him to achieve our strategic objectives.

“We would like to thank Oliver for his effective leadership and commitment and for redefining how we do business across the continent.”