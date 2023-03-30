Multinational equipment manufacturer requires a Regional Application Engineer to join their team.
Matric is essential
University Degree in Mechanical Engineering
Minimum 4 years’ experience for heavy equipment / industry, preferably in mining
Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint etc.
Highly skilled in presentation building
Highly proficient in analysing data etc.
Understanding of the mining industry in general, and of surface mining methods specifically
Understanding of the application of mining equipment
Understanding of sales strategy as applied to mining equipment in the global marketplace
Ability to visit mine sites worldwide and interact directly with customers
Ability to conduct technical training to personnel
Ability to use (or learn) mining simulation software
Teamwork: Promotes communication and cooperation for the greater good of the company,
the team, and the customer
Managing multiple priorities: handles multiple assignments and priorities while fulfilling
all commitments
Ability to develop and perform presentations to personnel and customers
Meets the needs of internal and external customers
Language: English, professional working proficiency
Have strong analytical, oral, and written communications skills
Ability to develop innovative approaches and ideas
Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions
Highly proficient in Microsoft Office products
Ability to apply Project Management principles to manage workload and deliver results
in a timely manner
Must be able to apply common sense
Positive attitude and self-motivated
Valid Driver’s License – Code B/EB minimum
Valid Passport
Estimate production rates, costs per ton of excavators and trucks as well as the fleet size
Make cost / ton comparisons with other mining equipment / competitors
Validate the performance of existing equipment
Provide customer site-specific key selling points
Ensure that correct and most efficient operating procedures are followed by the respective equipment operators
Be prepared to travel extensively and at any notice (Locally and cross border)
Weekly detailed reports to be submitted to Head of Sales – Mining
Accompany sales team members to various sites
Perform excavator and truck production tests in the field
Collect site-specific environmental and operational conditions (haul profiles, existing machine performance)
Understand the customer requirements, and encourage the use of best practices applicable to products
Support sales with business development of new customers and/or new projects
Meet customer management to understand the project scope, production targets and fleet requirements
Ensure customer’s understanding of and optimal utilization of technology / digital products
Provide information to the Marketing Department and participate in the drafting of documents such as job reports and provide to the Head of Sales
Perform detailed job reports on every site visit, build a full client profile and submit
to Head of Sales – Mining
Solutions: simulation and analysis of the cost per ton of existing and future solutions (autonomy and zero emission: trolley, trolley/batteries, electric diggers)
Participate in the validation of new products or technologies in operation
Maintain internal awareness of company activities, industry trends and government regulations
Desired Skills:
- applications engineer
- mining
- production
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic Salary
- Medical Aid
- Group life cover
- Disability
- Funeral