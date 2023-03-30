Regional Application Engineer

Multinational equipment manufacturer requires a Regional Application Engineer to join their team.

Matric is essential

University Degree in Mechanical Engineering

Minimum 4 years’ experience for heavy equipment / industry, preferably in mining

Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint etc.

Highly skilled in presentation building

Highly proficient in analysing data etc.

Understanding of the mining industry in general, and of surface mining methods specifically

Understanding of the application of mining equipment

Understanding of sales strategy as applied to mining equipment in the global marketplace

Ability to visit mine sites worldwide and interact directly with customers

Ability to conduct technical training to personnel

Ability to use (or learn) mining simulation software

Teamwork: Promotes communication and cooperation for the greater good of the company,

the team, and the customer

Managing multiple priorities: handles multiple assignments and priorities while fulfilling

all commitments

Ability to develop and perform presentations to personnel and customers

Meets the needs of internal and external customers

Language: English, professional working proficiency

Have strong analytical, oral, and written communications skills

Ability to develop innovative approaches and ideas

Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions

Highly proficient in Microsoft Office products

Ability to apply Project Management principles to manage workload and deliver results

in a timely manner

Must be able to apply common sense

Positive attitude and self-motivated

Valid Driver’s License – Code B/EB minimum

Valid Passport

Estimate production rates, costs per ton of excavators and trucks as well as the fleet size

Make cost / ton comparisons with other mining equipment / competitors

Validate the performance of existing equipment

Provide customer site-specific key selling points

Ensure that correct and most efficient operating procedures are followed by the respective equipment operators

Be prepared to travel extensively and at any notice (Locally and cross border)

Weekly detailed reports to be submitted to Head of Sales – Mining

Accompany sales team members to various sites

Perform excavator and truck production tests in the field

Collect site-specific environmental and operational conditions (haul profiles, existing machine performance)

Understand the customer requirements, and encourage the use of best practices applicable to products

Support sales with business development of new customers and/or new projects

Meet customer management to understand the project scope, production targets and fleet requirements

Ensure customer’s understanding of and optimal utilization of technology / digital products

Provide information to the Marketing Department and participate in the drafting of documents such as job reports and provide to the Head of Sales

Perform detailed job reports on every site visit, build a full client profile and submit

to Head of Sales – Mining

Solutions: simulation and analysis of the cost per ton of existing and future solutions (autonomy and zero emission: trolley, trolley/batteries, electric diggers)

Participate in the validation of new products or technologies in operation

Maintain internal awareness of company activities, industry trends and government regulations

Desired Skills:

applications engineer

mining

production

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic Salary

Medical Aid

Group life cover

Disability

Funeral

