Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for an SAP ABAP Developer.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills Required from You:
- SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
- Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
- SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
- Hana
- Module configuration