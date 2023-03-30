Senior FullStack Developer – Remote Remote

Location: London – Hybrid (2 days per week)

Salary: £100,000

Job title: Senior Front End Developer

Tech: React, Redux, Node, JavaScript, AWS

Looking for a Front End Developer role working on an exciting global product?

Or perhaps you’re looking for a company where you can progress your career from senior-lead?

If so, come speak with this company in London who are working on a product that makes working life easy by building work management tools and software applications to fit individual clients needs, they’ve already had significant growth with no sign of let up and have more serious growth plans on the horizon.

They are already profitable and established, at over 1200 heads, and with the client base they already have they are destined for more success!

They’re now looking for a Senior Front End Developer who can come in and work on their main product and help design and implement new features, from database to UI.

They are looking for a Senior Front End Developer who has the below experience:

Solid and scalable front-end development skills using HTML and CSS

Strong [URL Removed] knowledge (They use [URL Removed] Redux, Node.js, AWS and Elasticsearch)

Adept at creating reliable, well-tested systems, with excellent UI design

They are offering a salary of up to £100,000 + bonus – to find out more about this senior front end developer role, please email me on [Email Address Removed].

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

React

Redux

Node

AWS

