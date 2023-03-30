Senior Java Developer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Mar 30, 2023

This is a hybrid position in Somerset West

Description

  • Support existing and develop new functionality and components.
  • Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.
  • Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
  • Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.
  • Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.
  • Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.
  • Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
  • Build and deploy the system on an application server.
  • Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).
  • Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

Requirements

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 3 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
  • A strong knowledge of Java is essential.
  • 2-3 years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.
  • Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).
  • Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
  • A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation.

Experience of the following technologies:

o JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, SOAP and Services
o Spring framework (preferable)
o JPA /Hibernate
o Experience with an application server (IBM Websphere – preferable)
o Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)
o JAXB and XML Schema
o Maven
o SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
o SoapUI/Postman

Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

  • Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

o Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)
o Rules engines (i.e. Drools)
o Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)
o Continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)

Personal Profile:

  • Self-starter, self-motivated, team player
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Finisher

Desired Skills:

  • JPA
  • Java
  • Java Script
  • Angular
  • Python
  • SDLC
  • UML

