Senior Java Developer at Kwena

This is a hybrid position in Somerset West

Description

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

Requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 3 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

A strong knowledge of Java is essential.

2-3 years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.

Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).

Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation.

Experience of the following technologies:

o JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, SOAP and Services

o Spring framework (preferable)

o JPA /Hibernate

o Experience with an application server (IBM Websphere – preferable)

o Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)

o JAXB and XML Schema

o Maven

o SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)

o SoapUI/Postman

Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

o Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)

o Rules engines (i.e. Drools)

o Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)

o Continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)

Personal Profile:

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong attention to detail

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Finisher

Desired Skills:

JPA

Java

Java Script

Angular

Python

SDLC

UML

Learn more/Apply for this position