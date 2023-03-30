Senior React Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 30, 2023

Market leader in electronic form technologies seeking remote React Developer with Senior experience with React.
Key Requirements

  • 8+ years’ experience
  • BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]
  • React Developer Tools
  • JavaScript
  • Git
  • Visual Studio Code or another text editor with React support.
  • Agile environment

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • react
  • javascript
  • git
  • agile environment
  • visual studio

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *