Senior Software Developer at RecruiTech

A leading South African company is seeking a talented C# Software Developer to join their team. The developer is required to develop, test, document and implement systems.

Responsibilities:

Analysing, designing, and developing web, desktop, and mobile applications

Analysing, designing, and developing integration interfaces

Testing and debugging of all developments

Understanding and interpreting complex technical system functionality specifications

Develop technical and user documentation and specifications

Delivering the best possible quality of work

Continually upgrade your development skills by putting a lot of time into self-training

Requirements:

Proficient C#, ASP.NET, SQL

Proficient in using transact SQL and relational databases

Degree or diploma in IT or Engineering

6 + Years as a Software Developer

Solid understanding of the .NET framework and object orientated programming

Must be Self Motivated and Self Driven

Must be able to work in a team and be a Team Player

Must be customer focussed

Good Communication Skills

