Senior Software Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

A leading South African company is seeking a talented C# Software Developer to join their team. The developer is required to develop, test, document and implement systems.
Responsibilities:
- Analysing, designing, and developing web, desktop, and mobile applications
- Analysing, designing, and developing integration interfaces
- Testing and debugging of all developments
- Understanding and interpreting complex technical system functionality specifications
- Develop technical and user documentation and specifications
- Delivering the best possible quality of work
- Continually upgrade your development skills by putting a lot of time into self-training
Requirements:
- Proficient C#, ASP.NET, SQL
- Proficient in using transact SQL and relational databases
- Degree or diploma in IT or Engineering
- 6 + Years as a Software Developer
- Solid understanding of the .NET framework and object orientated programming
- Must be Self Motivated and Self Driven
- Must be able to work in a team and be a Team Player
- Must be customer focussed
- Good Communication Skills
