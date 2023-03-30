Senior Web Developer (PHP) – Remote Remote

Location: London

Salary: £70,000

Tech stack: PHP, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Role: Full Stack Developer



London, Toronto, Hong Kong, LA, Tokyo.

That’s just some of the countries that this company based out of London have their products in.

With over 200 people in the company as a whole and having been established for over 15 years, they have a large global presence and massive backing.

The product being digital books, newspapers and retail. You’ll be joining a team that has been consistently growing for the last 15 years and you’ll have an opportunity of taking charge of their digital arm.

As a Full Stack Developer you will come in and collaborate across departments to project roadmaps and further develop their Ecommerce platform and CMS system.

Any Developer joining will have the opportunity to help the business continue their rapid growth, pitching in with ideas and new ways of working. Along with working with the latest tech!

And although you’ll be part of a small team, you’ll have the benefit of having full autonomy to manage your own work load.

If you are a Full Stack Developer and wish to apply, you will need to have experience in PHP (any MVC framework) for a minimum of 5 years and experience with JavaScript, ideally React or Vue but this isn’t an essential requirement.

The Salary for the role is up to £70,000 and ideally the role will be office based in Marylebone.

You must have the right to work in the UK.

For more information on this or any other Full Stack Developer role, contact me on [Email Address Removed] or apply to this advert and I’ll get in touch!

Desired Skills:

PHP

JavaScript

MYSQL

HTML

CSS

