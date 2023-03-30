Software Engineer, Equipment Controls (Port Elizabeth) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Mar 30, 2023

Our client has a vacancy for a Software Engineer with a passion for PLC software development. Are you encouraged and motivated to tackle exciting challenges? Do you feel true excitement when you solve a problem or come up with a new programming solution to a challenge you’ve been trying to figure out?
Should you be successful you will be part of a large family of software engineers. As part of the team, you will be developing a pillar of tomorrows control and automation solution.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Design and write software for equipment
  • Assist in the development and maintenance of software documentation including updates after release
  • Provide support for the implementation, training and troubleshooting of software products in project deliveries
  • Develop, test, and de-bug software products prior to project release Diagnose and troubleshoot associated hardware as required
  • Work with customers (internal/external) and review project-defining documents to understand project requirements
  • Participate in design reviews

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

  • Possess a bachelor’s/ master’s degree in Automation Engineering
  • Practical experience with software development and delivery
  • Good knowledge of Siemens control system (PLC)
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate ideas and thoughts clearly and professionally
  • Working knowledge of Inventor, ProE/Creo (either preferred) or other 3D prominent solid modeling software.
  • Working knowledge of ANSI [URL Removed] Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing.
  • Ability to effectively communicate technical principles and equipment operation to other stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Engineer
  • design
  • IT
  • Automation
  • Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *