Software Engineer, Equipment Controls (Port Elizabeth) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client has a vacancy for a Software Engineer with a passion for PLC software development. Are you encouraged and motivated to tackle exciting challenges? Do you feel true excitement when you solve a problem or come up with a new programming solution to a challenge you’ve been trying to figure out?
Should you be successful you will be part of a large family of software engineers. As part of the team, you will be developing a pillar of tomorrows control and automation solution.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Design and write software for equipment
- Assist in the development and maintenance of software documentation including updates after release
- Provide support for the implementation, training and troubleshooting of software products in project deliveries
- Develop, test, and de-bug software products prior to project release Diagnose and troubleshoot associated hardware as required
- Work with customers (internal/external) and review project-defining documents to understand project requirements
- Participate in design reviews
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
- Possess a bachelor’s/ master’s degree in Automation Engineering
- Practical experience with software development and delivery
- Good knowledge of Siemens control system (PLC)
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate ideas and thoughts clearly and professionally
- Working knowledge of Inventor, ProE/Creo (either preferred) or other 3D prominent solid modeling software.
- Working knowledge of ANSI [URL Removed] Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing.
- Ability to effectively communicate technical principles and equipment operation to other stakeholders.
