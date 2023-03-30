Software Engineer, Equipment Controls (Port Elizabeth)

Our client has a vacancy for a Software Engineer with a passion for PLC software development. Are you encouraged and motivated to tackle exciting challenges? Do you feel true excitement when you solve a problem or come up with a new programming solution to a challenge you’ve been trying to figure out?

Should you be successful you will be part of a large family of software engineers. As part of the team, you will be developing a pillar of tomorrows control and automation solution.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Design and write software for equipment

Assist in the development and maintenance of software documentation including updates after release

Provide support for the implementation, training and troubleshooting of software products in project deliveries

Develop, test, and de-bug software products prior to project release Diagnose and troubleshoot associated hardware as required

Work with customers (internal/external) and review project-defining documents to understand project requirements

Participate in design reviews

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Possess a bachelor’s/ master’s degree in Automation Engineering

Practical experience with software development and delivery

Good knowledge of Siemens control system (PLC)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate ideas and thoughts clearly and professionally

Working knowledge of Inventor, ProE/Creo (either preferred) or other 3D prominent solid modeling software.

Working knowledge of ANSI [URL Removed] Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing.

Ability to effectively communicate technical principles and equipment operation to other stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer

design

IT

Automation

Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position