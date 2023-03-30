Software Engineer (Pressure Control Equipment) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our Client is seeking a highly motivated and experienced Software Engineer (Pressure Control Equipment) to join our client’s team of Engineers. As the Software Engineer (Pressure Control Equipment), you will be responsible for designing, developing, testing and supporting PLC based software products. Your role will include development and maintenance of commissioning and software documentation

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Design and write software for equipment and/or applications.

Assist in the development and maintenance of commissioning and software documentation including updates after release.

Provide support for the implementation, training and troubleshooting of software products.

Develop and de-bug software products prior to release.

Diagnose and troubleshoot associated hardware as required.

Perform other work related tasks as assigned.

Comply with all Company and HSE policies and procedures

FACILITY/GROUP SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES

Follow Companies processes to execute projects.

Work with customers (internal/external) and review project defining documents to understand project requirements.

Participate in design reviews.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE QUALIFICATIONS

Preferred BS in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics or equivalent

Preferred 5+ years experience designing control systems and programming PLCs/HMIs

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Develop Software Design Specification for control system in collaboration with the engineering team and customer.

Write logic for PLC software used to monitor and control a BOP and its auxiliary systems.

Design and program an HMI Application used on a BOP and its auxiliary systems.

Perform internal test and customer FAT of BOP control system software.

Troubleshoot and Debug software and provide remote field support when needed

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Siemens PLC platforms with experience in Step 7 and/or TIA Portal.

Experience with Siemens WinCC OA is a plus.

Competency in programming Rockwell AADvance PLC, Siemens, Rockwell Logic family of controllers, and/or GE Fanuc PLC platforms.

Experience with FT View SE and ME. Cimplicity or other HMI software experience a plus.

Industrial Networking – Ethernet IP, Modbus, Profibus, etc.

BOP operation and functionality knowledge a plus.

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer

IT

Pressure Control

Software Design

Electrical

PLC

