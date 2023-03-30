Specialist: Data & Business Intelligence

To design, develop, implement and maintain data and business intelligence solutions to meet both internal and external customer requirements

JOB DESCRIPTION

Define and plan the implementation and cut over approach requirements and steps to be followed including consulting the business on business readiness criteria

Design and present prototypes in accordance to the relevant requirements

Assess the current Business Intelligence system efficiency and provide recommendations to ensure the optimal use of computer systems and applications

Provide testers with background information and insight relating to processes and functionality provided

Schedule, conduct and report on code review including corrective action identified as we as applying version control to associated codes and documentation

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Diploma + Advanced Diploma / B Degree in, engineering. IS, Computer Science, IM, IT or related field

MCSE: Data Management and Analytics Certification is preferred

Data Science Certifications (i.e. Python, Microsoft, AWS, Hadoop, big date, machine learning, etc.) are advantageous

Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Foundation Certification is essential

8 years relevant work experience in ICT Business Intelligence/Programming

4 years specialist experience

Desired Skills:

problem solving

strategic thinking

Quality focus

Learn more/Apply for this position