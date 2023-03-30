Systems Application Specialist at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Systems Application Specialist

My client in retail is looking for a Systems Application Specialist. To partner with the IT Manager and the application teams to ensure the delivery of quality systems solutions that impact across multiple areas in order to satisfy business requirements in line with business strategy. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town City Centre.

Duties and responsibilities, but not limited to:

Provides input into ITS strategy and relevant systems strategy

Collaborates with the IT manager and ensures input into the one-year operating plan and projects priority plan in line with ITS strategy and relevant business requirements

Provides input into systems related Risk Management Strategies and risk mitigation.

Support Systems Manager in the drafting of Technology Roadmaps

Collaborate with Architects, Infrastructure, Systems Applications Specialists, System Analysts and Analyst Programmers across our client’s IT

Ensures that solutions adhere to our client’s architectural, technical standards and principles.

Provides application teams with architectural and technical thought leadership.

Contribute and participate in the Application Portfolio Service (APS) process to ensure our client’s IT Application Lifecycle is practice consistently and maintained.

Delivers quality systems solutions that meet the business

Provide input and guidance to the IT manager and the application teams to ensure identification and delivery of system solutions.

Solution design / design reviews to ensure E2E systems integrity.

Keeps up to date with best practice and the latest developments

Proactively update ITS and the business where relevant

Proactively identify and recommend opportunities for delivering new and improving existing solutions to meet the business requirements

Identify Service Improvement initiatives, drive implementation and measure benefits

Leads a diverse team of resources to effectively deliver solutions on time and budget

Advisor, provide Mentorship and Coaching (for level 2 and level 3 support resources)

Minimum requirements

3-year IT qualification

8-10 years relevant experience

Additional Criteria

Relevant deep application content knowledge.

End to End understanding of our client’s IT landscape.

Relevant technical and architectural knowledge including cloud integration.

Knowledge and exposure to Blue Yonder Integrated Planning Applications Landscape will be advantageous.

Knowledge and exposure to Cloud landscape, Azure, AWS, and GCP.

Exposure to AWS and MS Azure tools.

Project management skills.

Relevant business knowledge.

Behavioural Competencies

Supports the development of business acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.

Factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape.

Benchmarks the competition and other relevant comparison groups.

Makes sound technical decisions based on understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints.

Leverages research on technology-related concepts, trends and best practices to provide guidance on IT roadmap.

Accurately interprets the moods, feelings and reactions of others and adjusts own behaviour to build effective relationships within the organisation and with its business partners

Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.

Appropriately adapts the message, style, and tone of communication to accommodate a variety of audiences.

Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.

Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change.

Consciously models appropriate adaptions and encourages it in others.

Desired Skills:

cloud integration.

Blue Yonder Integrated Planning Applications Landscape

MS Azure

AWS

