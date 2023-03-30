The costly reality of an increasing cybersecurity skills gap

An estimated 3,4-million professionals are needed to fill the global cybersecurity workforce gap, according to Fortinet’s 2023 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report, which adds that the number of organisations experiencing five or more breaches jumped by 53% from 2021 to 2022.

“The cybersecurity talent shortage is one of the top challenges putting organisations at risk, as clearly demonstrated by the results of the latest Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report from Fortinet,” says John Madison, executive vice-president: products and chief marketing officer at Fortinet. “In today’s climate, organisations must choose products that introduce automation to offload overworked teams while continuing to focus on upskilling and cybersecurity training.”

One repercussion of the skills shortage is that many short-staffed cybersecurity teams are burdened and strained as they try to keep up with thousands of daily threat alerts and attempt to manage disparate solutions to properly protect their organisation’s devices and data.

Additionally, as a result of unfilled IT positions due to the cyberskills shortage, the report also found that 68% of organisations indicate they face additional cyber risks. Other findings highlighting increased cyber risks that could be partially attributed to the talent shortage include:

* Security intrusions are increasing: One resulting cyber risk is increased breaches, with 84% of organisations experiencing one or more cybersecurity intrusions in the past 12 months, up from 80% from last year.

* More organisations were impacted financially due to breaches: Nearly 50% of organisations suffered breaches in the past 12 months that cost more than $1-million to remediate, which is up from 38% of organisations compared to last year’s report.

* Cyberattacks will continue to increase: At the same time, 65% of organisations expect the number of cyberattacks to increase over the next 12 months, further compounding the need to fill crucial cyber positions to help strengthen organisations’ security postures.

* The skills gap is a top concern for boards of directors: The report demonstrated that more than 90% of boards (93%) are asking how the organisation is protecting against cyberattacks. At the same time, 83% of boards are advocating for hiring more IT security staff, emphasising the demand for security talent.

The report also suggested that employers recognise how training and certifications can benefit their organisation in addressing the skills gap, while also serving as an advantage for anyone looking to advance in their current security profession – as well as for individuals considering transitioning into the field.

Additional highlights from the report around training include:

* Certifications are sought after by employers: Beyond experience, employers view certifications and training as reliable validation of an individual’s skill set with 90% of business leaders preferring to hire individuals with technology-focused certifications, up from 81% the year before. Additionally, 90% of respondents would pay for an employee to get a cybersecurity certification.

* Certifications benefit both organisations and individuals. More than 80% of report respondents (82%) indicated their organisation would benefit from cybersecurity certifications and 95% of business leaders have experienced positive results from either their team or themselves being certified.

* Not enough professionals are certified: While certifications are highly regarded, more than 70% of respondents said it is difficult to find people with certifications.

While Fortinet’s report demonstrated that organisations are seeking ways to tap into new talent pools to fill cybersecurity roles – with eight out of 10 organisations having diversity goals as part of their hiring practices – roughly 40% of organisations indicate they have difficulty finding qualified candidates who are women, military veterans, or from minority backgrounds.

* The report suggested that there was a decrease in veterans being hired compared to last year, with the number of organisations indicating they hired military veterans dropping from 53% in 2021 to 47% in 2022.

* At the same time, the report shows there was only a 1% increase year-over-year in organisations hiring women (88% in 2021 and 89% in 2022) and minorities (67% in 2021 and 68% in 2022).