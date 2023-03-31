Applications Architect

We are seeking an experienced Applications Architect to join our clients team in the Financial Services industry. As an Applications Architect, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing complex software applications to meet the needs of the business.

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

Design, develop and implement complex software applications using Linux, AIX, Oracle Database and forms, IBM WebSphere and Liberty, and AWS Compute and Database

Work closely with stakeholders to understand their needs and translate them into technical requirements

Develop and maintain technical documentation and architecture diagrams

Provide technical leadership and mentorship to developers and engineers

Ensure adherence to best practices, standards, and procedures for software development, testing, and deployment

Collaborate with other teams, including infrastructure and operations, to ensure seamless integration of software applications with existing systems

Keep up to date with emerging technologies and industry trends

Minimum Qualifications Required :

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field

8+ years of experience in software development and architecture, preferably in the Financial Services industry

Proven experience in designing, developing, and implementing complex software applications using Linux, AIX, Oracle Database and forms, IBM WebSphere and Liberty, and AWS Compute and Database

Strong knowledge of software development methodologies, such as Agile and Waterfall

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Familiarity with compliance and regulatory requirements in the Financial Services industry is a plus

If you are passionate about software architecture, have experience in the Financial Services industry, and meet the qualifications listed above, we encourage you to apply.

Desired Skills:

Linux

Java

AWS

