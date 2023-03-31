Associate Software Engineer – Fullstack – Western Cape Cape Town

Location : Cape Town (Candidates need to be currently based in Cape Town)
Preference ideally 1-2 years exp
If done internship or busy with it must have a qualification of some sorts.
Hybrid work set up, currently once a week but can change
Must Cape Town based.
Responsibilities:
- Designs, implements and maintains sophisticated and highly reliable systems that support the company’s business processes and operations.
- Develops high-quality production-ready code with ample test coverage to ensure maintainability stability and durability.
- Works closely with Product Management to refine product requirements.
- Works closely with the Development Team to deliver valuable software.
- Contribute to the evolution of the overall product technical architecture.
- Own the quality of software.
- On-going enhancement of software development life cycle and software engineering best practices.
- 3rd level product support.
Technical skills
- Broad understanding and experience on the front-end technology stack.
- Broad understanding and experience on back-end technologies, including application servers, databases, etc.
- Experience with commercial software development.
- Solid programming skills, design patterns, etc.
- Identifying commonly occurring problems and creating solutions to solve them.
- Experience building web services APIs (REST/SOAP).
- Understanding of Internet protocols and network technologies.
- Experience of database concepts and implementation.
Tech Stack that they work with
Frontend:
- React (TypeScript) or Angular but preference is React
- Django (Python) (Occasionally)
Backend:
- Python
- Go (Occasionally)
Other tools:
- GitHub workflows
- Azure
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- ArgoCD
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Software Developer
- Python
- Django
- React