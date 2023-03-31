Associate Software Engineer – Fullstack – Western Cape Cape Town

Location : Cape Town (Candidates need to be currently based in Cape Town)

Preference ideally 1-2 years exp

If done internship or busy with it must have a qualification of some sorts.

Hybrid work set up, currently once a week but can change

Must Cape Town based.

Responsibilities:

Designs, implements and maintains sophisticated and highly reliable systems that support the company’s business processes and operations.

Develops high-quality production-ready code with ample test coverage to ensure maintainability stability and durability.

Works closely with Product Management to refine product requirements.

Works closely with the Development Team to deliver valuable software.

Contribute to the evolution of the overall product technical architecture.

Own the quality of software.

On-going enhancement of software development life cycle and software engineering best practices.

3rd level product support.

Technical skills

Broad understanding and experience on the front-end technology stack.

Broad understanding and experience on back-end technologies, including application servers, databases, etc.

Experience with commercial software development.

Solid programming skills, design patterns, etc.

Identifying commonly occurring problems and creating solutions to solve them.

Experience building web services APIs (REST/SOAP).

Understanding of Internet protocols and network technologies.

Experience of database concepts and implementation.

Tech Stack that they work with

Frontend:

React (TypeScript) or Angular but preference is React

Django (Python) (Occasionally)

Backend:

Python

Go (Occasionally)

Other tools:

GitHub workflows

Azure

Docker

Kubernetes

ArgoCD

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Software Developer

Python

Django

React

