Associate Software Engineer – Fullstack – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 31, 2023

Location : Cape Town (Candidates need to be currently based in Cape Town)

Preference ideally 1-2 years exp

If done internship or busy with it must have a qualification of some sorts.

Hybrid work set up, currently once a week but can change
Must Cape Town based.

Responsibilities:

  • Designs, implements and maintains sophisticated and highly reliable systems that support the company’s business processes and operations.
  • Develops high-quality production-ready code with ample test coverage to ensure maintainability stability and durability.
  • Works closely with Product Management to refine product requirements.
  • Works closely with the Development Team to deliver valuable software.
  • Contribute to the evolution of the overall product technical architecture.
  • Own the quality of software.
  • On-going enhancement of software development life cycle and software engineering best practices.
  • 3rd level product support.

Technical skills

  • Broad understanding and experience on the front-end technology stack.
  • Broad understanding and experience on back-end technologies, including application servers, databases, etc.
  • Experience with commercial software development.
  • Solid programming skills, design patterns, etc.
  • Identifying commonly occurring problems and creating solutions to solve them.
  • Experience building web services APIs (REST/SOAP).
  • Understanding of Internet protocols and network technologies.
  • Experience of database concepts and implementation.

Tech Stack that they work with
Frontend:

  • React (TypeScript) or Angular but preference is React
  • Django (Python) (Occasionally)

Backend:

  • Python
  • Go (Occasionally)

Other tools:

  • GitHub workflows

  • Azure
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • ArgoCD

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • Software Developer
  • Python
  • Django
  • React

