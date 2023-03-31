Business and Information Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Attention Business and Information Analysts! Are you looking for a new challenge that involves making a positive impact on the world? We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced analyst with a Degree in an Analytical or Qualitative field, such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology / Computer Science / IT Engineering, and a minimum of 3 to 5 years of statistical / analytical experience. This is a 2 year contract role.

In addition, a post-graduate degree in an analytical or qualitative field would be an advantage, as well as experience or exposure in the ESG / Sustainability field. Consulting experience is also a must. Experience with SAP (such as Microsoft SSIS) and other technology systems is required, as you will be responsible for analyzing and interpreting complex data sets to help clients make informed business decisions.

This is an excellent opportunity to work with a dynamic team of professionals who are passionate about sustainability and making a positive impact on society. If you have the skills and experience we are looking for, we would love to hear from you. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to grow your career and make a difference. Apply now!

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Statistics

About The Employer:

Development finance institution

Learn more/Apply for this position