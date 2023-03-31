Can AI testing be halted?

The open letter calling for a moratorium on artificial intelligence (AI) testing hasn’t been thought through, according to some.

The letter, published by Future of Life Institute and signed by several industry heavyweights, asks that all research and projects beyond systems more powerful than GPT-4 be halted for six months while checks and balances are developed.

However, Abdulla Almoayed, founder and CEO of banking platform Tarabut Gateway, comments: “The open letter calling for a temporary halt to AI projects that exceed the capabilities of GPT-4 is well-intended, but misses the mark. Its influential signatories go too far by asking developers and authorities to immediately pause ongoing projects.

“The pace of AI innovation witnessed in recent months is indeed breathtaking. Encouraging reflection about unintended consequences and AI’s potential negative impact on human society is a worthy goal. However, the letter warns that AI would ‘eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us’, which comes close to traditional Luddite tropes.

“This is alarmism rather than a contribution to rational debate.

“If there is one lesson from the history of technology since the dawn of humanity, it’s that technological progress is impossible to outlaw or stop at will.

“Instead of calling for an unprecedented “immediate pause” of all AI projects, now is the time to think about measured regulation, transparency requirements, and informed use of AI technology. AI is a significant step forward for civilization, and we should approach this new age with clear-sighted optimism.”