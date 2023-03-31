Configuration Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Mar 31, 2023

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Performs installation, configuration, and upgrades of the Connected Product solutions
  • Monitors solution performance/availability; suggest alternative approaches when applicable
  • Works with the Connected Product Development Team to troubleshoot issues reported by the customers/stakeholders; record the issues in the ticketing system
  • Documents the implemented solution, bug fixes, etc. and create troubleshooting documents
  • Perform other work-related tasks as assigned
  • Comply with all Company and HSE policies and procedures

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

  • Education: All academic degrees and coursework must be from accredited institutions
  • Undergraduate or Graduate Education: Degree in computer science, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management
  • Experience must be IT related

Desired Skills:

  • Analysis
  • Configuration
  • Optimization

