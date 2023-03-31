Configuration Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Performs installation, configuration, and upgrades of the Connected Product solutions
- Monitors solution performance/availability; suggest alternative approaches when applicable
- Works with the Connected Product Development Team to troubleshoot issues reported by the customers/stakeholders; record the issues in the ticketing system
- Documents the implemented solution, bug fixes, etc. and create troubleshooting documents
- Perform other work-related tasks as assigned
- Comply with all Company and HSE policies and procedures
EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:
- Education: All academic degrees and coursework must be from accredited institutions
- Undergraduate or Graduate Education: Degree in computer science, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management
- Experience must be IT related
Desired Skills:
- Analysis
- Configuration
- Optimization