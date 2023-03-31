Full Stack C# Developer – 2259 – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 31, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Full Stack C# Developer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C#
  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:
  • MS Azure:
    • Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
    • IoT-Hub
    • Event-Hub
    • Service Bus
    • Stream Analytics
    • Function Applications etc.

  • Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
    • Domain-driven design (DDD)
    • Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
    • Factory pattern
    • Repo pattern etc.

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

  • Able to mentor and coach other developers in latest engineering practises and standards

  • Experience in front-End Development using Angular (Type-Script

  • Experience in GitHub

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Understanding of:
Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website
Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication
Agile Methodology and Tools

Desired Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Azure
  • Service Bus

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *