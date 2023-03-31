Full Stack C# Developer – 2259 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Full Stack C# Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C#
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:
- MS Azure:
- Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- IoT-Hub
- Event-Hub
- Service Bus
- Stream Analytics
- Function Applications etc.
- Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
- Domain-driven design (DDD)
- Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
- Factory pattern
- Repo pattern etc.
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Able to mentor and coach other developers in latest engineering practises and standards
- Experience in front-End Development using Angular (Type-Script
- Experience in GitHub
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Understanding of:
Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website
Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication
Agile Methodology and Tools
Desired Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Azure
- Service Bus