Full Stack C# Developer – 2259

Contract Ends December 2025

Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Full Stack C# Developer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C#

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:

MS Azure: Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS) IoT-Hub Event-Hub Service Bus Stream Analytics Function Applications etc.

Well versed in code architecture and patterns: Domain-driven design (DDD) Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS) Factory pattern Repo pattern etc.

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Able to mentor and coach other developers in latest engineering practises and standards

Experience in front-End Development using Angular (Type-Script

Experience in GitHub

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Understanding of:

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website

Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and other web-based authentication

Agile Methodology and Tools

