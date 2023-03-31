Full stack developer

Full stack Developer for niche hybrid role for client specializing in Fintech field. Apply now!

Our clients are specialists in creating technology solutions in the health and insurance sector. They are looking to employ the services of a Full Stack Developer that will be responsible for ensuring compliance with industry best practices including compliance with the full life cycle of the software development process. The ideal candidate holds a relevant qualification; has the ability to define technical proposal content, execute projects, follow software product vision, keeps abreast of software trends and can successfully help and manage Junior Developers to produce code and conduct reviews.

· – BSc Degree, Diploma in Computer Science

· – 5 to 8 years in design, development, and release cycle

· – Minimum of 3 years’ experience C# Microsoft .Net development

· – .Net Core or .Net 5

· – Microsoft SQL, ASP.Net, Angular, JavaScript, JQuery

· – Experience in Finance or Banking Industry advantageous

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to Zethu.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

>net core

Hybrid working

Full Stack Developer

