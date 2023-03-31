Functional Analyst

As the Functional Analyst you’ll facilitate and execute QA testing/user acceptance and go-live support activities.

The position requires you to maintain andenhance manual and automated test case [URL Removed] system related issues and channel transactional data.

Track and report onsystems/software defects. Proactively identify client needs and problems on technical issues that arise and propose resolutions to address them. Provide timeous feedback on ad-hoc queriesfrom business stakeholders. Gather user issues, analyse, prioritise and document using JIRA

The Functional Analyst will continuously support the business environment, through maintaining and understanding of initiatives and objectives, it’s various line portfolios, and the current trends and developments in the technology field. They’ll work within the framework Agile methodologies and/or other agreed cross-functional teamways of working and help foster a culture of collaboration, commitment, and continuous improvement.

The position also requires that the Functional Analyst will customise solutions according to the requirements of the respective business area, ensuring the system reacts and operates within the confines of the request. These include converting complex business requirements into customised configurations, maintaining configuration guides for applied customising, and identifying and resolving design decisions with business and IT owners.

Qualifications and Experience:

3-year IT qualification

Business Analyst / Functional Analyst course or similar

MS SQL fundamentals (Introduction to SQL) Certification

MS SQL – Querying data with Transact Certification

+4 years’ experience in a Functional Analyst or similar role – (essential)

Relevant and demonstrable experience in functional analysis, configuration, and user testing -(essential)

Experience in software testing – (essential)

Experience in a Retail and or Financial Services industry – (essential)

Exposure to vendor management – (essential)

Experience of working on projects within the Software Development Life Cycle – (desirable)

Experience in cloud solutions – (desirable)

Change management experience – (desirable)

Exposure to Project Management – (desirable)

IT Support and Operations knowledge – (essential)

Working knowledge of different operating systems and Internet technologies – (essential)

Incident management system knowledge – (desirable)

Foundation knowledge of Cloud technologies – (desirable)

Foundational knowledge of core programming technologies – (desirable)

Desired Skills:

IT Qualification

Business Analyst

MS SQL

Software Development Life Cycle

cloud solutions

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

One of the largest and most exciting digital innovation hubs , with some of the brightest minds in data science , technology , e-commerce and personlaistaion is looking for a Functional Analyst to join their team .

Employer & Job Benefits:

retirement savings

group risk

employee discount

Medical Aid

brand new offices

collaboration

courses and coaching

