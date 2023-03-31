Intermediate Java (Integration) Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Mar 31, 2023

Our top client in the health industry is seeking to employ an Intermediate Java (Integration) Developer with 3 Years Java Systems Development experience to work closely with the development team to design, develop and maintain Java based integration solutions.
Duties

  • Develop, test, deploy and maintain high quality applications and enhance existing applications.
  • Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs.
  • Promotion of new technologies and share knowledge within the team.
  • Performance of code reviews.
  • Recommend improvements to development processes, contribute to implementation plans, and assist in rollout.

Preferred Skills

  • Java EE
  • XML, XSD, JSON, Swagger
  • Enterprise security concepts e.g., SSL, TLS, OAUTH etc
  • Unit testing and mocking frameworks e.g., Junit & Mockito
  • Spring/Spring Boot
  • Maven
  • Hibernate/JPA experience.
  • Atlassian product stack (BitBucket, JIRA, Confluence etc.)
  • JMS, Tibco EMS experience
  • Oracle and PL/SQL
  • Formal modelling languages (UML, etc.) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect)

Experience & Knowledge

  • Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
  • Scaling experience e.g., load balancing, clustering, concurrency
  • Agile principles and methodologies
  • Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)
  • Spring framework / Spring Boot knowledge
  • Formal modelling languages (UML, etc.) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect)

Education

  • Matric
  • Formal Java Qualifications
  • IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar)

Desired Skills:

  • UML
  • Java
  • Tibco
  • Swagger
  • Oracle

